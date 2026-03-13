CNXC or ULS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Business - Services sector have probably already heard of Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) and UL Solutions Inc. (ULS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Concentrix Corporation and UL Solutions Inc. are both sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CNXC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 2.70, while ULS has a forward P/E of 38.67. We also note that CNXC has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ULS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.16.

Another notable valuation metric for CNXC is its P/B ratio of 0.72. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ULS has a P/B of 13.01.

These metrics, and several others, help CNXC earn a Value grade of A, while ULS has been given a Value grade of D.

Both CNXC and ULS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CNXC is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.