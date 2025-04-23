CNX Resources's Earnings: A Preview

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CNX Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

CNX Resources bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 0.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CNX Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.33 0.27 0.37 EPS Actual 0.57 0.41 0.36 0.46 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of CNX Resources's Stock

Shares of CNX Resources were trading at $30.29 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on CNX Resources

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CNX Resources.

The consensus rating for CNX Resources is Underperform, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $31.56 implies a potential 4.19% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Magnolia Oil & Gas, Matador Resources and Viper Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Magnolia Oil & Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $25.14, suggesting a potential 17.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Matador Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $68.9, suggesting a potential 127.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Viper Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $55.9, suggesting a potential 84.55% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Magnolia Oil & Gas, Matador Resources and Viper Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CNX Resources Underperform 6.88% $163.46M -3.46% Magnolia Oil & Gas Neutral 1.23% $163.18M 4.43% Matador Resources Outperform 17.54% $410.85M 4.31% Viper Energy Outperform 11.70% $147.77M 13.59%

Key Takeaway:

CNX Resources ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp is an independent low carbon intensity natural gas and midstream company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale and Coalbed Methane. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. It also has other segment that includes nominal shallow oil and gas production.

CNX Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CNX Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CNX Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CNX Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNX Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CNX Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

