CNX Resources Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) reported Thursday net income for the fourth quarter of $196.25 million or $1.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $144.62 million or $0.97 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income was $103 million, compared to $85 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDAX, however, grew to $292 million from last year's $280 million.

On average, nine analysts polled were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Total revenue and other operating income for the quarter soared to $610.48 million from $136.58 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $430.67 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted EBITDAX in a range of $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion on production volumes in a range of 605 to 620 Bcfe.

CNX closed Wednesday's regular trading session on the NYSE at $36.73, down $0.01 or 0.03 percent.

