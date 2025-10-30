CNX Resources Corporation Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $202.1 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $65.5 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $583.8 million from $424.2 million last year.

CNX Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $202.1 Mln. vs. $65.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $583.8 Mln vs. $424.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.