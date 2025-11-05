CNX Resources Appoints Everett Good As CFO

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX), Wednesday announced the appointment of Everett Good, the company's current Vice President of Finance and Treasury, to serve as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Good will succeed Alan Shepard, who will assume the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective on the same date.

"Everett's experience across both our upstream and midstream operations, coupled with his disciplined approach to financial management, makes him uniquely positioned to help guide our vertically integrated business model," said President and CFO Alan Shepard.

CNX closed at $34.28, down 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

