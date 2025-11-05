Markets
CNX

CNX Resources Appoints Everett Good As CFO

November 05, 2025 — 07:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX), Wednesday announced the appointment of Everett Good, the company's current Vice President of Finance and Treasury, to serve as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Good will succeed Alan Shepard, who will assume the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective on the same date.

"Everett's experience across both our upstream and midstream operations, coupled with his disciplined approach to financial management, makes him uniquely positioned to help guide our vertically integrated business model," said President and CFO Alan Shepard.

CNX closed at $34.28, down 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.