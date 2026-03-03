CNX Gains From Technological Development & Strategic Capital Investment

CNX Resources Corp. CNX has been gaining from technological development, systematic capital investment, strong volume growth, strategic cost management and a clean energy initiative that boosts performance.

CNX’s Tailwinds

CNX focuses on the Appalachian Basin and plans to use new technologies to develop low-cost natural gas to meet the demand for clean energy in the region. The use of low-cost natural gas reduces emissions and makes it easily affordable to consumers. Commodity price volatility is effectively managed with a strong hedge strategy. The company is aimed at exporting Appalachian natural gas to other parts of the United States and the world, creating new growth opportunities. It intends to start production from 27 Marcellus wells and three deep Utica wells in 2026, which is expected to increase the company’s overall production volume.



The company plans to invest $556-$586 million in the 2026-time frame. Most capital expenditures are expected to be allocated for drilling and completion activities, while the remaining fund is anticipated to be used for enhancing land holdings and expanding midstream infrastructure.



The capital-intensive Oil and energy will benefit from the decline in the Fed rate to 3.5- 3.75%. In addition to CNX, other Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production, like Murphy Oil MUR, APA Corporation APA and Antero Resources AR, will see a drop in capital servicing expenses due to lower interest rates.



MUR plans to invest $1.2-$1.3 billion in 2026. The company is aimed at allocating 75% of capital expenditure for development activities, 12% for exploration drilling initiatives and 6% for appraisal projects. APA intends to invest $2.1 billion in upstream capital in 2026, with $230M for GranMorgu and $70M for Suriname Block 58. AR expects to allocate approximately $1 billion in 2026 for its drilling and completion activities.



CNX continues to expand its footprint through strategic acquisitions. In September 2025, the company announced the purchase of nearly 23,000 acres of Utica Shale oil-and-gas rights for $50 million beneath the Apex Energy footprint. The transaction adds strategic value by allowing CNX to use Apex’s existing infrastructure. This deal is expected to boost operational efficiency and increase production volume.

CNX’s Headwinds

CNX operations are adversely impacted because it depends on third-party assets for processing and transportation. Any disruption in pipeline systems could restrict the company’s ability to sell natural gas and natural gas liquids. Stiff competition from the other industry players can impact its sales and midstream services.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.