CNS Pharma Stock Up Over 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) are up over 30% today, on no specific news.

The company's pipeline is centered on TPI 287, a novel, blood-brain barrier permeable taxane derivative (abeotaxane) in development for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain cancer with median survival of about 15 months despite standard therapy.

TPI 287 has already been studied in more than 350 patients across clinical trials, both as monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin).

The candidate is advancing toward Phase 2 study for treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. The company announced plans to engage the FDA in early 2026 to obtain feedback on the design of a study potentially focused on the registration of TPI 287 in recurrent GBM.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $9.9 million, sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

CNSP is currently trading at $8.15, up 31%.

