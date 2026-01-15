BioTech
CNSP

CNS Pharma Stock Up Over 30%

January 15, 2026 — 11:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) are up over 30% today, on no specific news.

The company's pipeline is centered on TPI 287, a novel, blood-brain barrier permeable taxane derivative (abeotaxane) in development for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain cancer with median survival of about 15 months despite standard therapy.

TPI 287 has already been studied in more than 350 patients across clinical trials, both as monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin).

The candidate is advancing toward Phase 2 study for treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. The company announced plans to engage the FDA in early 2026 to obtain feedback on the design of a study potentially focused on the registration of TPI 287 in recurrent GBM.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $9.9 million, sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

CNSP is currently trading at $8.15, up 31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.