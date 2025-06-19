CN's Falcon Premium Intermodal Service Honored with AMTI Silver Container Award

CN's Falcon Premium intermodal service won the Silver Container award for excellence in cross-border transportation.

Quiver AI Summary

CN announced that its Falcon Premium intermodal service has been awarded the Silver Container award by the Asociación Mexicana del Transporte Intermodal (AMTI), recognizing its achievements in cross-border intermodal transportation between Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. The award highlights Falcon Premium's reliability and efficiency, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75% by eliminating truck interchanges. Developed in collaboration with Union Pacific and Grupo México Transportes, Falcon Premium offers a seamless rail service that enhances speed, reliability, and sustainability for freight movement across North America. CN's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service is emphasized by this recognition, showcasing its efforts to build more resilient transportation networks.

Potential Positives

CN's Falcon Premium intermodal service received the Silver Container award from the Asociación Mexicana del Transporte Intermodal, showcasing its leadership and excellence in cross-border intermodal transportation.

The recognition reinforces CN's commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and sustainability in its operations across North America.

Falcon Premium's service is highlighted for providing truck-like reliability while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%, aligning with environmental sustainability goals.

The partnership with Union Pacific and Grupo México Transportes in developing Falcon Premium demonstrates successful collaboration to enhance service efficiency and connectivity in North America.

Potential Negatives

While the Falcon Premium intermodal service received an award, the press release does not disclose specific performance metrics or customer feedback that would substantiate the claim of being industry-leading, which may lead to skepticism about the service's effectiveness.

The mention of forward-looking statements includes potential risks and uncertainties, which may cause investors and stakeholders to question the company's future performance and stability.

By highlighting its collaboration with Union Pacific and Grupo México Transportes without mentioning possible drawbacks of relying on partnerships, the press release may inadvertently raise concerns about CN's independent operational capacity.

FAQ

What is the Falcon Premium intermodal service?

The Falcon Premium intermodal service is CN's all-rail solution that provides efficient cross-border transportation between Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

What award did CN's Falcon Premium service receive?

CN's Falcon Premium service received the Silver Container Award from the Asociación Mexicana del Transporte Intermodal (AMTI) for outstanding intermodal achievements.

How does Falcon Premium improve shipping efficiency?

Falcon Premium enhances shipping efficiency by eliminating truck interchanges and optimizing routes, leading to faster deliveries and reduced emissions.

Who collaborates with CN on the Falcon Premium service?

CN collaborates with Union Pacific (UP) and Grupo México Transportes (GMXT) to provide the Falcon Premium service across North America.

What is the environmental impact of Falcon Premium?

Falcon Premium reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75% compared to traditional trucking methods, promoting a more sustainable logistics solution.

MONTREAL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its industry-leading





Falcon Premium





intermodal service has received the



Silver Container (Contenedor de Plata)



award from the



Asociación Mexicana del Transporte Intermodal (AMTI)



. AMTI is Mexico’s leading intermodal transport association, representing key stakeholders across the industry and promoting best practices in cross-border logistics. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievements in cross-border intermodal transportation between Mexico, the United States, and Canada.





“We are honored to receive AMTI’s Silver Container Award for our Falcon Premium service. CN is proud to lead the way in delivering a seamless, all-rail interline service that reflects our commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and sustainability across the North American supply chain.”





- Derek Taylor, Executive Vice-President and Chief Field Operating Officer at CN









“Falcon Premium is the industry standard, providing customers truck-like service reliability for their shipments from Mexico through the United States to Canada. We’re honored to receive this recognition and proud to collaborate with CN and GMXT to provide customers a winning solution that takes trucks off congested highways and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%.”





- Kenny Rocker, Executive Vice President – Marketing & Sales at Union Pacific









“GMXT will always strive to be at the forefront of its service. Falcon Premium is becoming one of the most efficient means to reach North America in a sustainable way. We will continue working hand in hand with CN and UP on projects like this one.”





- Luis Hernández, Vice President Intermodal at GMXT









CN developed the Falcon Premium intermodal service in close collaboration with



Union Pacific (UP)



and



Grupo México Transportes (GMXT)



. Together, the railroads deliver the fastest and most seamless all-rail interline service connecting



Canada, the U.S. Midwest, and Mexico



.





Falcon Premium helps customers move freight with greater speed, reliability, and environmental efficiency. By eliminating truck interchanges and optimizing route mileage, the service offers the most direct and fuel-efficient rail connection between Canada and Mexico—accelerating speed-to-market while lowering emissions.





The Silver Container Award highlights Falcon Premium’s transformative impact on intermodal shipping and underscores CN’s broader mission to build smarter, greener, and more resilient transportation networks.





To learn more about the award, visit:



https://www.amti.org.mx/contenedor-de-plata









CN Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.











Contacts:





















Media

















Investment Community















Ashley Michnowski





Stacy Alderson









Senior Manager





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 596-4329







media@cn.ca











(514) 399-0052







investor.relations@cn.ca









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.