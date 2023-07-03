CNQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (Symbol: CNQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.51, changing hands as high as $57.24 per share. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $44.45 per share, with $62.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.75.

