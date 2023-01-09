CNP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.33, changing hands as high as $30.52 per share. CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.03 per share, with $33.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.45. The CNP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

