CNOOC Limited Updates Board of Directors Roles

November 27, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

CNOOC Limited (HK:0883) has released an update.

CNOOC Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, detailing the roles and responsibilities of each member. This update is effective from November 27, 2024, and includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. Investors and stakeholders may find these changes relevant as they could influence the company’s strategic direction.

