CNOOC Limited Updates Board of Directors Roles

CNOOC Limited (HK:0883) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CNOOC Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, detailing the roles and responsibilities of each member. This update is effective from November 27, 2024, and includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. Investors and stakeholders may find these changes relevant as they could influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:0883 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.