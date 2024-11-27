CNOOC Limited Announces Key Leadership Changes

CNOOC Limited (HK:0883) has released an update.

CNOOC Limited has announced significant leadership changes effective November 27, 2024, with Zhou Xinhuai stepping down as President but remaining Vice Chairman and CEO, while Yan Hongtao takes over as President and Executive Director. Additionally, Wen Dongfen retires as Non-Executive Director, succeeded by Wang Dehua, who joins the Remuneration Committee. These strategic appointments reflect CNOOC’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team.

