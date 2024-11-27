CNOOC Limited Announces Key Leadership Changes

CNOOC Limited (HK:0883) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
CNOOC Limited has announced significant leadership changes effective November 27, 2024, with Zhou Xinhuai stepping down as President but remaining Vice Chairman and CEO, while Yan Hongtao takes over as President and Executive Director. Additionally, Wen Dongfen retires as Non-Executive Director, succeeded by Wang Dehua, who joins the Remuneration Committee. These strategic appointments reflect CNOOC’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team.
For further insights into HK:0883 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.