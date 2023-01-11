Markets

CNOOC Announces Business Strategy And Development Plan For 2023 - Quick Facts

January 11, 2023 — 04:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CNOOC Limited (CEO) has increased its production target and capital expenditure budget for 2023. Net production target is 650 million to 660 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which, production from China and overseas accounts for approximately 70% and 30%, respectively. The company's total capital expenditure for 2023 is RMB 100 billion to RMB 110 billion, of which, capital expenditures for exploration, development, production and others will account for approximately 18%, 59%, 21% and 2% of the total capital expenditure, respectively.

Net production is expected to reach 690 million to 700 million BOE in 2024 and 730 million to 740 million BOE in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.