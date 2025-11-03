CNO Financial Group, Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23.1 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $9.3 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CNO Financial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.0 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $1.19 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.1 Mln. vs. $9.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.19 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

