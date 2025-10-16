CNN To Launch 'All Access' Streaming Subscription For $69.99 A Year

(RTTNews) - CNN, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), will debut its new 'All Access' streaming subscription in the U.S. on October 28, priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

The service will combine live and on-demand programming, CNN.com articles, and exclusive digital content in one platform.

Early subscribers who sign up by January 5 can access an introductory annual plan for $41.99. Alex MacCallum, CNN's EVP of digital products and services, said the launch marks a major step in CNN's digital evolution, aligning with how audiences consume news today.

'All Access' expands upon CNN's rebranded Basic tier, which offers unlimited articles but no video content. The company previously attempted a similar approach with CNN+, a streaming venture that shut down a month after its 2022 debut following the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger and poor subscriber traction.

Warner Bros. Discovery is also restructuring, with plans to split into two public companies by 2026, one focused on streaming and studios, including HBO Max, and another housing global networks like CNN.

WBD currently trades at $18.26, or 1.03% lower on the NasdaqGS.

