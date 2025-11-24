CNMD vs. MMSI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Dental Supplies sector might want to consider either Conmed (CNMD) or Merit Medical (MMSI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Conmed and Merit Medical are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CNMD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.52, while MMSI has a forward P/E of 23.65. We also note that CNMD has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MMSI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46.

Another notable valuation metric for CNMD is its P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MMSI has a P/B of 3.38.

Based on these metrics and many more, CNMD holds a Value grade of A, while MMSI has a Value grade of C.

Both CNMD and MMSI are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CNMD is the superior value option right now.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

