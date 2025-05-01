Markets
CNMC Authorizes Banco Sabadell/BBVA Deal With Commitments In Second Phase

May 01, 2025 — 04:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The National Commission on Markets and Competition or CNMC has authorized the acquisition of exclusive control of Banco Sabadell by BBVA, through a public acquisition offer that was announced on May 9, 2024. In order to address the observed risks, BBVA has submitted commitments that have allowed the transaction to be authorized.

The CNMC noted that the authorization is not final. It will be communicated to the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Enterprise for a decision on whether to refer it to the Council of Ministers.

