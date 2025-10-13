CNI Partners With Congebec for Calgary Cold Storage Facility

Canadian National Railway ( CNI ) and Congebec, a Canadian logistics provider specializing in temperature-controlled distribution, are taking a major step to strengthen North America’s cold chain network by building a state-of-the-art cold storage facility at CNI’s Calgary Logistics Park in Alberta. Located within CNI’s integrated logistics hub, the new facility will speed up the transfer of temperature-sensitive goods between rail and warehouse. This investment expands CNI’s intermodal capabilities and reinforces its position as a leader in efficient, reliable and sustainable transportation for perishable products.

The partnership unites CNI’s vast rail and intermodal network with Congebec’s deep expertise in temperature-controlled logistics. Developed in collaboration with CNI’s construction partner, Matthews Tribal, the new Congebec facility will efficiently combine cold storage, cross-docking, transloading, and first- and last-mile services with its existing refrigerated programs. Its close proximity to the rail network will further optimize transfers, minimize dwell times and enhance the movement of temperature-sensitive goods. CNI is advancing its strategy to build smarter and more sustainable supply chains through this project. The company aims to reduce long-haul trucking, lower emissions and enable faster, rail-based transport for temperature-sensitive goods. The Calgary facility will also strengthen Alberta’s role as a central hub for food production and export, giving Canadian producers and retailers a competitive edge in international trade.

Matthews Tribal, a North American developer specializing in logistics and industrial properties, adds development strength and a commitment to lasting community value. The company’s role highlights the importance of collaboration rooted in trust, innovation and regional growth. By combining their expertise, CNI, Congebec and Matthews Tribal are setting a new benchmark for cold chain logistics in Western Canada—delivering greater speed, reliability and sustainability across the supply chain.

CNI Share Price Performance

The share price of CNI has fallen 18.3% in a year, underperforming the 5.8% decline of the Transportation - Rail industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CNI's Zacks Rank

CNI currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Global Ship Lease GSL and Wabtec WAB.

GSL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

GSL has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.16%.

A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 25.6% in the year-to-date period, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 2.2% decline.

WAB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.59% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 5.41%.

A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 1.4% in a year, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 21.1% fall.

