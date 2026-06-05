CNI Hits New Propane Shipment Record, Reflecting Strong Export Demand

Canadian National Railway’s CNI latest propane shipment record highlights the company's ability to unlock additional capacity within its existing network through operational improvements rather than major infrastructure expansion. The 40% year-over-year increase in carloads and the surpassing of the previous record set in August 2024 demonstrate the effectiveness of initiatives such as train-length optimization and improved asset utilization. These measures have enabled CNI to move larger volumes while maintaining service reliability.

The achievement also reflects strong demand for Canadian propane exports, particularly from Western Canada to international markets through the West Coast. By efficiently connecting South Beamer, Alberta, with Watson Island, British Columbia, CNI is reinforcing its position as a critical transportation partner for energy producers and exporters seeking dependable access to export terminals.

Another encouraging aspect is that the record was achieved within existing commercial arrangements, indicating that CNI is generating productivity gains from its current network rather than relying solely on volume-driven expansion. This suggests the company has successfully enhanced network efficiency and operational execution, which could support future growth opportunities across its bulk commodity portfolio.

Looking ahead, CNI is well-positioned to benefit from continued strength in propane exports. Its collaboration with supply chain partners, including Pembina, coupled with a focus on service consistency and capacity creation, should help sustain shipment growth, strengthen customer relationships and support long-term network performance.

CNI’s Share Price Performance

CNI’s shares have gained 21.6% in the past six months compared with the Transportation - Rail industry’s 11.1% growth.



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CNI’s Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.