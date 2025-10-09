CNI Achieves Robust Grain Performance Record in September

Canadian National Railway CNI set a new record for grain movement in September, transporting more than 2.91 million metric tons of grain from Western Canada, 80,000 tons above its previous record for the month.

The achievement reflects CNI’s strong execution capabilities and its ongoing commitment to keeping Canadian grain flowing efficiently to global markets during the critical harvest season. The company’s ability to exceed past performance despite supply chain complexities underscores its focus on service reliability, asset utilization and collaboration with customers. This record movement demonstrates CNI’s operational readiness and its role in supporting Canada’s agricultural economy, a key driver of export growth.

In addition, CNI recently released its 2025-2026 Winter Plan, which details how the company is preparing its network for the upcoming cold-weather months. The plan includes proactive steps such as enhanced locomotive reliability programs, strategic resource allocation and targeted investments in infrastructure to minimize weather-related disruptions. By combining record-setting grain transportation with forward-looking winter preparedness, CNI reinforces its commitment to providing safe, efficient and dependable service throughout the year.

Canadian National has been well served by its Grain & Fertilizers segment. We expect segmental revenues to increase by 8.5% in the current year from 2024 levels. Carloads are expected to increase by 5.5%.

Share Price Performance

The share price of CNI has risen 2.2% in the quarter-to-date period, outperforming the 0.4% rise of the Transportation - Rail industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

