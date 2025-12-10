CNI Achieves Robust Grain Performance Record in November

Canadian National Railway (CNI) set a new record for grain movement in November 2025. The company has transported more than 3.28 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada in November 2025, marking an increase of 230,000 metric tonnes from the previous record set for the month of November in 2020. This record also reflects CNI’s third consecutive month of grain movement.

Janet Drysdale, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at CNI, stated, "Achieving a third consecutive record month of grain movement demonstrates what’s possible with strong customer collaboration, thoughtful planning, and a dedicated team of railroaders.”

The achievement reflects CNI’s strong execution capabilities and its ongoing commitment to keeping Canadian grain flowing efficiently to global markets during the critical harvest season. The company’s ability to exceed past performance despite supply-chain complexities underscores its focus on service reliability, asset utilization and collaboration with customers. This record movement demonstrates CNI’s operational readiness and its role in supporting Canada’s agricultural economy, a key driver of export growth.

In addition, CNI recently released its 2025-2026 Winter Plan, detailing how the company is preparing its network for the upcoming cold-weather months. The plan includes proactive steps such as enhanced locomotive reliability programs, strategic resource allocation and targeted investments in infrastructure to minimize weather-related disruptions. By combining record-setting grain transportation with forward-looking winter preparedness, CNI reinforces its commitment to providing safe, efficient and dependable service throughout the year.

Canadian National has been well served by its Grain & Fertilizers segment. During the first nine months of 2025, freight revenues in grain and fertilizers rose 6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI’s Zacks rank & Share Price Performance

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The share price of CNI has risen 4% in the past three months, underperforming 6.3% growth of the Transportation - Rail industry.

CNI Stock Three-Month Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW). Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 52.63% for the current year. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 29.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTM’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.34% north in the past 60 days.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.95% for the current year. It has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SkyWest’s 2025 earnings has moved 3.82% north in the past 60 days.

