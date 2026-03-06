CNI Achieves Robust Grain Performance Record in February

Canadian National Railway (CNI) set a new record for grain movement in February 2026. The company transported more than 2.67 million metric tons of grain from Western Canada in February 2026. This marks CNI’s constant efforts to meet increased seasonal demand during peak grain shipping periods, given the encouraging onset of the year.

On a yearly basis, CNI has also set/marked a notable grain volume movement in 2025. In Western Canada, the railroad company transported more than 31.3 million metric tons of grain, outperforming the previous record of 30.9 million metric tons witnessed in 2020. Across Canada, CNI transported more than 32.7 million metric tons of grain, surpassing the previous all-time high of 32.25 million metric tons witnessed in 2024.

The achievement reflects CNI’s strong execution capabilities and its ongoing commitment to keeping Canadian grain flowing efficiently to global markets during the critical harvest season. The company’s ability to exceed past performance despite supply-chain complexities underscores its focus on service reliability, asset utilization and collaboration with customers. This record movement demonstrates CNI’s operational readiness and its role in supporting Canada’s agricultural economy, a key driver of export growth.

In addition, CNI recently released its 2025-2026 Winter Plan, detailing how the company is preparing its network for the upcoming cold-weather months. The plan includes proactive steps such as enhanced locomotive reliability programs, strategic resource allocation and targeted investments in infrastructure to minimize weather-related disruptions. By combining record-setting grain transportation with forward-looking winter preparedness, CNI reinforces its commitment to providing safe, efficient and dependable service throughout the year.

Canadian National has been well served by its Grain & Fertilizers segment. During 2025, freight revenues in grain and fertilizers rose 6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI’s Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also considerSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and LATAM Airlines Group LTM.

Southwest Airlines presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Southwest Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average beat of 253.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUV’s 2026 earnings has moved 43.7% north in the past 90 days. Shares of Southwest Airlines have gained 59.5% over the past year.

LTM presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.66% for the current year. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 36.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTM’s 2026 earnings has moved 7.06% north in the past 60 days. LTM shares have gained 52.1% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.