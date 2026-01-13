CNI Achieves Robust Grain Performance Record in December

Canadian National Railway (CNI) set a new record for grain movement in December 2025. The company has transported more than 2.82 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada in December 2025, marking an increase of 80,000 metric tonnes from the previous record set for December 2020. This record also reflects CNI’s fourth consecutive month of grain movement.

On a yearly basis, CNI has also marked a notable grain volume movement in 2025. In Western Canada, the railroad company transported more than 31.3 million metric tonnes of grain, outperforming the previous record of 30.9 million metric tonnes witnessed in 2020. Across Canada, CNI transported more than 32.7 million metric tonnes of grain, surpassing the previous all-time high of 32.25 million metric tonnes witnessed in 2024.

Janet Drysdale, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at CNI, stated, "Canadian farmers produced record grain crops. Through consistent execution and close collaboration across the grain supply chain, CN railroaders supported the movement of these volumes to market. These results contributed to another record month and another consecutive record year in 2025 for grain movement across Canada.”

The achievement reflects CNI’s strong execution capabilities and its ongoing commitment to keeping Canadian grain flowing efficiently to global markets during the critical harvest season. The company’s ability to exceed past performance despite supply-chain complexities underscores its focus on service reliability, asset utilization and collaboration with customers. This record movement demonstrates CNI’s operational readiness and its role in supporting Canada’s agricultural economy, a key driver of export growth.

In addition, CNI recently released its 2025-2026 Winter Plan, detailing how the company is preparing its network for the upcoming cold-weather months. The plan includes proactive steps such as enhanced locomotive reliability programs, strategic resource allocation and targeted investments in infrastructure to minimize weather-related disruptions. By combining record-setting grain transportation with forward-looking winter preparedness, CNI reinforces its commitment to providing safe, efficient and dependable service throughout the year.

Canadian National has been well served by its Grain & Fertilizers segment. During the first nine months of 2025, freight revenues in grain and fertilizers rose 6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI's Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD).

LTM presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 52.63% for the current year. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 29.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTM’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.34% north in the past 60 days. LTM shares have gained 32.5% in the past six months.

EXPD presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.50% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s 2025 earnings has moved 7.63% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Expeditors have gained 30.7% over the past six months.

