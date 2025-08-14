CNH Industrial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CNH

In trading on Thursday, shares of CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.31, changing hands as low as $12.05 per share. CNH Industrial NV shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.69 per share, with $14.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.