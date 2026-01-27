CNB Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $32,57 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $13.99 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CNB Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.85 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 45.5% to $86.36 million from $59.36 million last year.

CNB Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32,57 Mln. vs. $13.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $86.36 Mln vs. $59.36 Mln last year.

