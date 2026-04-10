CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (CNBB) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.95 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $2.66 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $18.13 million from $17.28 million last year.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.95 Mln. vs. $2.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $18.13 Mln vs. $17.28 Mln last year.

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