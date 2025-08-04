CNA Financial Corp Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp (CNA) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $299 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $317 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CNA Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $335 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CNA Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $299 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.17 last year.

