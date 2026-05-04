CNA Financial Corp Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp (CNA) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $211 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CNA Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $225 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $3.677 billion from $3.627 billion last year.

CNA Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $211 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $3.677 Bln vs. $3.627 Bln last year.

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