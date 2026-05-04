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CNA Financial Corp Profit Declines In Q1

May 04, 2026 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp (CNA) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $211 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CNA Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $225 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $3.677 billion from $3.627 billion last year.

CNA Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $211 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $3.677 Bln vs. $3.627 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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