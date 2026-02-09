CNA Financial Corp Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp (CNA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $302 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $21 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CNA Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.692 billion from $2.571 billion last year.

CNA Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $302 Mln. vs. $21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.692 Bln vs. $2.571 Bln last year.

