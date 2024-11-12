News & Insights

CN upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

November 12, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Citi analyst Ariel Rosa upgraded CN (CNI) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $130, up from $126. The firm says “muted” investor expectations have created a favorable backdrop for CN to outperform, especially given its high-quality network and outlook for high-single digit annual earnings growth through 2027. CNI benefits from structural network advantages which should enable higher incremental margins as the volume environment improves, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

