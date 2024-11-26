News & Insights

CN releases new Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan

November 26, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

CN (CNI) released its first Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, reaffirming its commitment to strengthen ties with Indigenous communities, foster mutually beneficial relationships, and create opportunities for meaningful collaboration on the journey toward genuine reconciliation. The IRAP commitments and actions were developed and shaped by the insights, priorities, and feedback received from Indigenous communities and CN employees that engage with these communities. CN’s IRAP outlines concrete steps, measurable commitments, and a clear vision to guide CN on its reconciliation journey over the next three years, in Canada. Through this plan, CN aims to build sustainable, respectful, and long-term partnerships with Indigenous peoples. The Action Plan is structure around five pillars: Cultural Awareness and Employee Engagement; People and Employment; Economic Reconciliation; Community Engagement and Relationships; Environmental Stewardship, Safety and Sustainability.

