CN Files 2024 Annual Financial Statements and Related Documents with Securities Regulators

CN has filed its 2024 Annual Financial Statements and related documents with securities regulators, available online and in print upon request.

Quiver AI Summary

CN announced the filing of its 2024 Annual Financial Statements and related documents with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators, now accessible on its website. Shareholders can request printed copies for free. The company, which has been operational since 1919, plays a vital role in the economy by transporting over 300 million tons of goods annually across North America via its extensive rail network, connecting various regions and supporting sustainable trade.

Potential Positives

CN announced the filing of its 2024 Annual Financial Statements and related documents, highlighting transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The company demonstrated a commitment to shareholder engagement by offering printed copies of its financial documents free of charge upon request.

With a significant rail network of nearly 20,000 miles, CN emphasizes its vital role in transporting over 300 million tons of goods, showcasing its importance to the North American economy.

By connecting key trade routes, CN reinforces its contribution to sustainable trade and community prosperity, enhancing its corporate responsibility profile.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of significant financial performance improvements or growth strategies in the press release, which may indicate a lack of positive momentum or forward-looking vision for investors.

FAQ

Where can I find CN's 2024 Annual Financial Statements?

CN's 2024 Annual Financial Statements are available in the “Investors” section of their website at www.cn.ca/investors.

How can shareholders request printed copies of CN's financial reports?

Shareholders can request printed copies of CN's 2024 Annual Financial Statements free of charge by contacting the company.

What does CN do in North America?

CN safely transports over 300 million tons of natural resources and goods through its extensive rail network across North America.

What services does CN offer to the economy?

CN connects various regions, facilitating sustainable trade and fostering prosperity through its rail network and related transportation services.

When were CN's financial statements filed with regulators?

CN filed its 2024 Annual Financial Statements with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators on February 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 399 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the Company’s 2024 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, and its 2024 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, have been filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and are now available in the “Investors” section of its website,



www.cn.ca/investors



.





Printed copies of CN’s 2024 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will also be available to shareholders free of charge upon request.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.











Contacts:





















Media

















Investment Community















Ashley Michnowski





Stacy Alderson









Senior Manager





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 596-4329





(514) 399-0052















media@cn.ca









investor.relations@cn.ca













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.