CN Energy Names Steven Berman CEO

February 16, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), a supplier of wood-based activated carbon, Friday announced that it has appointed Steven Berman as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Berman has over 28 years of leadership expertise and was the founder of Berman Electronic Enterprises LLC, a semiconductor company.

He has also worked with investment firms including Citigroup and Dreyfus.

In pre-market activity, CN Energy shares are trading at $1.47, down 5.16% on the Nasdaq

