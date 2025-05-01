CN Approves Second-Quarter 2025 Dividend of C$0.8875 Per Share

CN has declared a C$0.8875 dividend for Q2 2025, payable June 30 to shareholders on record by June 9.

CN has announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.8875 per common share, approved by its Board of Directors, to be paid on June 30, 2025, for shareholders on record by June 9, 2025. The company, a leader in transporting natural resources and goods across North America via its extensive rail network, has been instrumental in supporting trade and benefiting local communities since its inception in 1919.

The announcement of a quarterly dividend signals financial stability and profitability, which can boost investor confidence in the company.

Approval of the dividend reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders, enhancing its attractiveness as an investment.

The scheduled payment date and record date provide clarity to investors and help in planning for cash flow management.

When is the CN second-quarter 2025 dividend payment date?

The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025.

What is the amount of CN's second-quarter 2025 dividend?

The dividend is set at eighty-eight and three-quarter cents (C$0.8875) per common share.

Who is eligible for the CN dividend?

Shareholders of record by the close of business on June 9, 2025, are eligible.

What does CN do in North America?

CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of goods across North America each year.

How long has CN been in operation?

CN has been operating since 1919, contributing to sustainable trade in North America.

$CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

MONTREAL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2025 dividend on the Company’s common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of eighty-eight and three-quarter cents (C$0.8875) per common share will be paid on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.















Contacts:

























Media

















Investment Community















Ashley Michnowski





Stacy Alderson









Senior Manager





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 596-4329





(514) 399-0052













media@cn.ca













investor.relations@cn.ca











