CN Appoints Janet Drysdale as Interim Chief Commercial Officer

Janet Drysdale appointed interim Chief Commercial Officer at CN following Remi G. Lalonde's departure, effective immediately.

Quiver AI Summary

CN announced that Janet Drysdale will serve as Chief Commercial Officer on an interim basis following the departure of Remi G. Lalonde. With nearly 30 years at CN, including roles in Sales and Marketing, Investor Relations, Finance, and her most recent position as Chief Stakeholder Relations Officer, Drysdale brings extensive leadership experience to the role. Tracy Robinson, CN's President and CEO, expressed confidence in Drysdale's ability to lead the commercial team during this important transition. The company is actively seeking a permanent Chief Commercial Officer. Janet Drysdale also holds positions as an independent director at Rumo S.A. and Chair of the Board of the Railway Association of Canada, with degrees from Queen's University and McGill University.

Potential Positives

Janet Drysdale, an experienced leader with nearly 30 years at CN in various executive roles, is appointed interim Chief Commercial Officer, ensuring stability during a critical transition period.

Her diverse background in Sales and Marketing, along with her leadership in areas such as Sustainability and Investor Relations, positions her well to drive CN's commercial strategies forward.

The appointment highlights CN's commitment to quickly filling the critical Chief Commercial Officer role, demonstrating proactive leadership and strategic planning.

Potential Negatives

Transition to an interim Chief Commercial Officer indicates potential instability within the leadership team, which may raise concerns among stakeholders about the company's strategic direction.

The departure of Remi G. Lalonde from a critical executive role could suggest issues such as internal discord or challenges within the commercial strategy, which may affect investor confidence.

The necessity to appoint a permanent Chief Commercial Officer as a priority highlights a gap in leadership that could hinder the company's operational effectiveness during this transitional period.

FAQ

Who is the new interim Chief Commercial Officer at CN?

Janet Drysdale has been appointed as the interim Chief Commercial Officer at CN, effective immediately.

Why did Janet Drysdale take on the interim role?

Janet stepped into the interim role following the departure of Remi G. Lalonde.

What is Janet Drysdale's background?

Janet has nearly 30 years of experience at CN, with roles in Sales, Marketing, Investor Relations, and more.

What did CN's CEO say about Janet's appointment?

Tracy Robinson praised Janet's experience and leadership, emphasizing her importance during this critical time for CN.

What is the priority following Janet Drysdale's interim appointment?

CN is focused on appointing a permanent Chief Commercial Officer as a priority.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CNI Data Alerts

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNI forecast page.

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $123.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $122.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $163.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Daniel Imbro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $109.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $114.0 on 05/02/2025

Full Release



MONTREAL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that Janet Drysdale will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Janet is stepping into the role following the departure of Remi G. Lalonde.





Janet spent the first decade of her nearly 30-year career at CN in a variety of roles in Sales and Marketing. She is a seasoned and versatile leader with significant cross-functional experience having held executive positions at CN in Investor Relations, Finance, Corporate/Business Development, Sustainability, and most recently as Chief Stakeholder Relations Officer.









"I am very pleased that Janet will be leading our commercial team during this critical time. Janet’s depth of experience in sales and marketing, steady hand, and drive for results will provide strong leadership for the commercial team. I look forward to working closely with her as we accelerate the execution of our growth agenda,” said Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer at CN. "I thank Remi for his contributions to CN."





The Chief Commercial Officer role is a critical executive position overseeing CN’s strong and experienced team responsible for sales and marketing. The appointment of a permanent Chief Commercial Officer is a priority.







Biographical Notes







Janet is an independent director of Rumo S.A., Brazil’s largest freight railway. She is Chair of the Board of the Railway Association of Canada, and she sits on the Board of the Canadian American Business Council.





Ms. Drysdale holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from Queen's University and an MBA from McGill University. Ms. Drydale also holds the Global Competent Boards Designation (GCB.D).







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.















Contacts:

























Media

















Investment Community















Jonathan Abecassis





Stacy Alderson









Director, Public Affairs and





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 455-3692





(514) 399-0052















media@cn.ca









investor.relations@cn.ca













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.