CN Announces $60 Million Investment in Minnesota for Infrastructure and Track Maintenance Projects

CN plans a US$60 million investment in Minnesota for track maintenance and infrastructure enhancements to support economic growth.

CN announced plans to invest around US$60 million in Minnesota as part of its 2025 capital investment program, focusing on track maintenance and infrastructure projects to ensure safe transportation and support sustainable economic growth. This investment builds on a previous US$77 million invested in 2024, which included upgrades to the Two Harbors rail yard and the Duluth Iron Ore Dock. CN's President, Tracy Robinson, emphasized the importance of infrastructure investments for future resilience and efficiency, while Two Harbors Mayor Lew Conner highlighted the job security these projects will provide to local residents. Overall, CN aims to strengthen its network while enhancing service and supporting the economy of Minnesota and North America.

CN is committing approximately US$60 million to invest in Minnesota, supporting track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives, which promotes safe movement of goods and sustainable growth.

The investment is expected to strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of CN's network, benefiting customers and supply chain partners across North America.

CN's investments will directly impact job security for residents in communities like Two Harbors, demonstrating the company's commitment to local economies.

This initiative builds on CN's previous investment of approximately US$77 million in Minnesota in 2024, indicating a sustained commitment to the region and its infrastructure.

Despite the significant investment announced, the release emphasizes uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks to the investment outcomes.



The previous year's investment in Minnesota of approximately US$77 million slightly surpasses the current year's US$60 million, which may raise concerns about the company's commitment to maintaining or increasing its capital investment in essential infrastructure.



The forward-looking statements caution that current economic conditions could impact the company's assumptions, suggesting vulnerability to market fluctuations that could affect future performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

HOMEWOOD, Ill., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately US$60 million in Minnesota, as part of its



2025 capital investment program



. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the state. The projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Minnesota and across CN’s network.





“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Minnesota will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”





- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN









“CN’s significant investments in Two Harbors, Minnesota, to enhance its operations and infrastructure including the addition of a new loop track and upgrading its rail yard. While improving CN’s efficiency it also solidifies jobs for Two Harbors residents. These investments reinforce CN’s commitment not only to Two Harbors, but to supporting Minnesota’s iron ore supply chain and strengthening its transportation network.”





- Lew Conner, Mayor, Two Harbors, Minnesota









In 2024, CN invested approximately US$77 million in Minnesota for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment include:





- Over US$9 million to upgrade and improve operations at CN’s Two Harbors rail yard





- More than US$2.5 million to upgrade and build capacity at CN’s Duluth Iron Ore Dock









Minnesota in Numbers







:









Capital investments: Approximately US$ 77 million in 2024



Employees: approximately 569



Railroad route miles operated: 426



Community investments: US$ 60,000 in 2024



Local spending: US$117 million in 2024



Cash taxes paid: US$19 million in 2024









CN Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.











