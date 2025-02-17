CMTL Unveils Leading Edge Communication Solution: Stock to Gain?

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently introduced the Multipath Radio (MPR) Platform, a high-data-rate over-the-horizon integrated radio engineered to provide consistent, reliable communications in various challenging environments and remote locations. The solution has demonstrated its capabilities in multiple operations conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense.



Consistent communication is a vital element for defense, disaster management applications and commercial operators working in challenging environments. However, traditional communication systems often fail to match the stringent communication criteria for such use cases. In various environments, radio signals travel through multiple paths before reaching the receiver. This multipath propagation disrupts signal integrity, leading to loss of connectivity. Large, power intensive setup and complex operations of legacy BLOS (Beyond-Line-of-Sight) systems often make it difficult to install them in remote locations.



CMTL’s latest MPR platform effectively addresses these issues. Its diverse antenna support, multimode functionality and advanced signal processing capability overcome the limitations of traditional radios. The solution effectively supports line-of-sight, obstructed-line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight situations. Its adaptive coding and modulation, advanced forward error correction and unique techniques ensure multipath mitigation, eliminating the issues related to signal degradation.



Its distinct features efficiently support real-time data connectivity over the horizon up to 150 miles. Its flexible, low size, weight and power design allow for rapid deployment and ease of use. The solution’s software-defined feature allows for greater adaptability with advanced systems. The cutting-edge features can significantly bolster situational awareness and facilitate informed decision-making in military and disaster response operations.

Will This Product Launch Drive CMTL’s Share Performance?

Demand for resilient and dependable communication systems is rapidly increasing among first responders, defense entities and various commercial operators. CMTL is placing a strong emphasis on innovation to augment its multi-path radio technology and capitalize on this emerging market trend. This bodes well for long-term growth. However, intensifying competition in the wireless equipment market and various operational challenges are affecting CMTL’s profitability.

CMTL’s Stock Price Movement

Shares of Comtech have declined 69.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 28.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CMTL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Comtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%, trailing four quarters.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Zillow Group, Inc. ZG carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ZG delivered an earnings surprise of 7.07%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company is witnessing solid momentum in rental revenues, driven by growth in multi and single-family listings, which is a positive factor.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.