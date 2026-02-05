Markets
CMS Energy Lifts 2026 Adj. Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy (CMS) increased its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.83 to $3.90 from $3.80 to $3.87 per share. Also, the company reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end. CMS Energy also increased its annual dividend by 11 cents per share to $2.28 for 2026.

The company's fourth quarter earnings came in at $286 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $262 million, or $0.87 per share, last year. Excluding items, CMS Energy reported adjusted earnings of $290 million or $0.95 per share for the period. Revenue rose 12.3% to $2.233 billion from $1.989 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, CMS Energy shares are up 0.28 percent to $71.80.

