CMS Energy Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $168 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $637 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $176 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $2.278 billion from $2.033 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $168 Mln. vs. $637 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $2.278 Bln vs. $2.033 Bln last year.

