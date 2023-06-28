CMRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.45, changing hands as high as $9.60 per share. Costamare Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.71 per share, with $12.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.58.

