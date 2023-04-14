CMRE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.10, changing hands as high as $10.18 per share. Costamare Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.553 per share, with $16.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.