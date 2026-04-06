CMG's Unit Economics Hold Despite Flat Comps: Is Growth De-Risked?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG continues to demonstrate consistency in its unit-level economics, even as management guided to approximately flat comparable sales in 2026 and reported a 2.5% decline in fourth-quarter comps. The company is maintaining its development cadence, supported by stable return metrics and new unit performance.

In 2025, Chipotle opened 334 company-owned restaurants and plans to increase this to around 350 units in 2026, sustaining a build rate of nearly one restaurant per day. Management indicated that new restaurants are generating returns in the ~60% range, supporting continued expansion at current levels.

New unit productivity remains aligned with the broader system. Management noted that new restaurants are achieving approximately 80% or better of system-wide average volumes, indicating that recently opened locations are performing in line with existing units. In addition, the company is not observing elevated cannibalization or deterioration in unit-level returns, supporting ongoing development.

Chipotle also reaffirmed its long-term operating framework, including average unit volumes of approximately $4 million and restaurant-level margins approaching 30%, despite near-term margin pressure from pricing trailing inflation. Taken together, the continuation of new unit openings alongside stable return metrics and consistent unit performance indicates that expansion remains supported by underlying unit economics despite flat comparable sales.

How Are Chipotle’s Competitors Faring?

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA continues to report strong unit-level performance, supported by robust new restaurant productivity and improving scale economics. Management indicated that its new restaurant openings in 2025 delivered productivity above 100%, while new restaurant AUVs trended above $3 million, reflecting strong demand at newly opened locations. The company also highlighted that its unit economic model remains structurally strong, with restaurant-level profit margins at 21.4% in the fourth quarter and expected to expand between 23.7% and 24.2% in 2026. While CAVA is still in an earlier stage of scaling relative to Chipotle, the combination of above 100% new unit productivity and rising AUVs indicates strong unit-level performance as it expands its footprint.



In contrast, The Wendy’s Company WEN is placing greater emphasis on improving franchisee economics and AUV growth as part of its turnaround strategy. Management noted that capital allocation is being redirected toward driving profitable AUV growth in the United States, while system optimization initiatives include closing underperforming restaurants to improve overall unit economics. At the same time, Wendy’s reported declines in U.S. same-restaurant sales, reflecting weaker traffic trends, while company-operated restaurant margins were approximately 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The company is also adjusting its development approach, including reducing build-to-suit investments and prioritizing returns on existing assets.



Taken together, CAVA is demonstrating strong new unit productivity and AUV growth as it scales, while Wendy’s is focused on improving existing unit performance and franchisee economics. In comparison, Chipotle’s combination of high returns on new units, stable productivity benchmarks and established AUV targets positions its unit economics within a more mature and scaled operating framework.

CMG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Chipotle have declined 28.9% in the past year against the industry’s 0.9% rise.

CMG One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, Chipotle trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.25, below the industry’s average of 3.41.

CMG’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of CMG Stock



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CMG’s Zacks Rank

Chipotle stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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