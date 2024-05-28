CMG Appoints New VP of Global Sales

Computer Modelling (TSE:CMG) has released an update.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has appointed Dave Montana as the new VP of Global Sales, succeeding David Hicks who is set to retire at the end of 2024. Montana brings over 15 years of senior global sales experience from companies like Canonical Inc., and is expected to drive sales, retention, and adoption in his new role. CMG, a global software and consulting firm, is known for tackling complex challenges in the new energy industry.

