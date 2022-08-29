CMF Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Monday, shares of the CMF ETF (Symbol: CMF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $56.48 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of CMF, the RSI reading has hit 28.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 46.9. A bullish investor could look at CMF's 28.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), CMF's low point in its 52 week range is $55.31 per share, with $62.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.49. CMF shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
