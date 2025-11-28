Markets
CME

CME Trading Halts After Cooling Failure At Chicago Data Center

November 28, 2025 — 09:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) unexpectedly stopped working on Friday due to a cooling-system failure at a CyrusOne data center, which affected several key markets.

While bonds and metals slowly started trading again in the early hours, stock index futures remained on hold, with a full resumption expected around 8:30 a.m. ET.

CME mentioned that support teams were on the ground trying to fix the issues and cautioned that there might be delays in price updates once the markets reconnect. CyrusOne confirmed that a failure in their chiller plant was the cause and stated that teams were working non-stop to get cooling back up and running.

Traders in both Asia and Europe felt the disruption, though some pointed out that it happened during a generally slower trading period.

CME closed Wednesday's trading at $280.87, up $3.89 or 1.40 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.