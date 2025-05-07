CME Group's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CME often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for CME Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $298,500, and 8 calls, totaling $1,021,803.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $290.0 for CME Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CME Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CME Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

CME Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $44.1 $40.7 $42.2 $270.00 $422.0K 95 100 CME PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $21.5 $19.5 $19.9 $270.00 $298.5K 66 150 CME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.4 $17.3 $17.4 $290.00 $193.1K 261 289 CME CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $25.9 $25.0 $25.0 $260.00 $100.0K 619 41 CME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.4 $17.6 $17.6 $290.00 $98.5K 261 700

About CME Group

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CME Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CME Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 550,783, with CME's price up by 0.71%, positioned at $284.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On CME Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $277.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for CME Group, targeting a price of $305. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on CME Group with a target price of $304. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on CME Group, maintaining a target price of $283. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on CME Group, which currently sits at a price target of $211. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on CME Group, maintaining a target price of $283.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CME Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CME

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

