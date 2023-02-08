CME Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $629.9 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $613.3 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $689.1 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $1.21 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $629.9 Mln. vs. $613.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.75 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q4): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

