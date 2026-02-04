CME Group, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.168 billion, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $863.7 million, or $2.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $997.7 million or $2.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $1.648 billion from $1.525 billion last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

