CME GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CME Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CME GROUP ($CME) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,533,964,921 and earnings of $2.47 per share.

CME GROUP Insider Trading Activity

CME GROUP insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN T DURKIN sold 7,593 shares for an estimated $1,629,381

SUNIL CUTINHO (Chief Information Officer) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,019,878

WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,997 shares for an estimated $454,025 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY FRANCIS MCCOURT (Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX) sold 1,374 shares for an estimated $312,056

TIMOTHY S. BITSBERGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $226,957 .

. ELIZABETH A COOK sold 750 shares for an estimated $169,751

LYNNE FITZPATRICK (Sr MD Chief Financial Officer) sold 754 shares for an estimated $163,610

MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 400 shares for an estimated $89,168

CME GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 680 institutional investors add shares of CME GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 625 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CME GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

