CME GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CME Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CME GROUP ($CME) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,533,964,921 and earnings of $2.47 per share.
CME GROUP Insider Trading Activity
CME GROUP insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN T DURKIN sold 7,593 shares for an estimated $1,629,381
- SUNIL CUTINHO (Chief Information Officer) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,019,878
- WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,997 shares for an estimated $454,025 and 0 sales.
- TIMOTHY FRANCIS MCCOURT (Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX) sold 1,374 shares for an estimated $312,056
- TIMOTHY S. BITSBERGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $226,957.
- ELIZABETH A COOK sold 750 shares for an estimated $169,751
- LYNNE FITZPATRICK (Sr MD Chief Financial Officer) sold 754 shares for an estimated $163,610
- MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 400 shares for an estimated $89,168
CME GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 680 institutional investors add shares of CME GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 625 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 7,480,761 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,650,629,914
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,792,463 shares (+76.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,057,456,960
- MITSUBISHI UFJ ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. added 2,475,369 shares (+512.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $546,190,169
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 2,045,464 shares (+7437.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $451,331,631
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,890,660 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,067,971
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,775,206 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $391,699,203
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,707,380 shares (-63.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $376,733,397
CME GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
