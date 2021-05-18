CME Group (CME) to Introduce Micro WTI Futures Contracts

CME Group Inc. CME is set to expand its suite of micro-sized futures contracts with the launch of Micro WTI futures. Pending fulfillment of regulatory conditions, it will be launched on Jul 12.



The new Micro WTI futures will be one-tenth the size of benchmark WTI Crude Oil futures contract. It will be cash-settled based on the daily settlement price of NYMEX WTI futures.



These new futures are expected to address customer demand for smaller and more precise instrument for the purpose of controlling crude oil price exposure. They will offer more granularity with better clarity and price discovery of the larger WTI futures contract with smaller margin requirements.



The market participants will get better exposure to the crude oil markets with these new futures, which will upgrade their trading strategies in an affordable way. With the growing importance of the global crude market, demand for these futures is also increasing to gain better access to these markets.

Moreover, the newly launched Micro WTI futures will add to CME Group's robust suite of energy futures and options.



CME Group remains focused on driving growth and customer acquisition by expanding, innovating and scaling its core offerings, and increasing participation from non-U.S. customers. This is achieved by expansion of its global sales team, cross-selling of products, expansion of the existing benchmark products, product and service launch and deepening of open interest in core futures and options offerings.



The company launched the Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME) futures contracts in 2020 to support the transition to a greener energy market for transportation fuels.



CME Group exchange consists of designated contract markets for the trading of futures and options contracts. It enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and over-the-counter (OTC) markets and optimize portfolios. It focuses on maximizing futures and options growth globally, diversifying business and revenues, and delivering unparalleled customer efficiencies and operational excellence.



Shares of this largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume as well as notional value traded has rallied 18.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s increase of 6.6%. Moreover, the company’s policy to ramp up its growth profile and capital position should drive shares higher.





The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Some better-ranked stocks from the finance sector are OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, Nasdaq NDAQ and Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Earnings of OTC Markets surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings beat being 33.47%.



Nasdaq surpassed bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings beat being 8.30%.



Virtu Financial surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings beat being 30.04%.

